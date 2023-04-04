FORECAST: Feeling more like summer this afternoon

ALERT DAY

WEDNESDAY (4/5/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warm highs into the 80s this afternoon

ALERT DAY: Still on track for multiple rounds of thunderstorms on Wednesday

Drying out and fairly pleasant toward Easter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early downpours are fading away and now we prepare for increasing sunshine and warm weather this afternoon. Temperatures will make a big jump into the upper 70s to even a few mid 80s!

Skies remain cloudy tonight as lows all fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. A fading batch of thunderstorms moves toward the region by early Wednesday morning.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. While the severe threat is conditional, the potential of damaging winds and an isolated tornado remains with the strongest thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

While the thunderstorms fade tomorrow evening, along with our severe threat, some showers may linger overnight. Temperatures fall into the 40s behind the cold front.

The workweek ends with cooler temperatures - highs in the 50s and low 60s on Thursday and Friday. We’ll warm up through the upcoming weekend.

