FORECAST: Main focus remains on periods of heavy/strong thunderstorms Wednesday PM

ALERT DAY

WEDNESDAY (4/5/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warm night ahead with lows only in the 70s

ALERT DAY: Still on track for multiple rounds of t-storms on Wednesday

Drying out and fairly pleasant toward Easter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A warm and muggy night is ahead with not much of a temperature drop with lows generally a few degrees either side of 70. We’ll be watching for a fading area of thunderstorms that will approach western areas well after midnight.

It’s a complex setup on Wednesday that will feature lots of warm and humid air. While thunderstorms and downpours are possible early in the day, the risk goes up during the mid/late afternoon hours into the evening. All severe threats are possible.

An active Wednesday evening is expecting with strong to severe thunderstorms pushing more south and east through midnight. Rain bands may redevelop overnight across central and southern Kentucky. Stay close to the forecast for updates.

Early showers to the southeast of the Parkways will likely take place with a general overcast setup expected elsewhere for Thursday.

Quiet weather is in store for the Easter weekend with some cooler weather briefly arriving early next week. However, a significant warming period may once again take place for the rest of next week.

