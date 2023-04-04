Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Main focus remains on periods of heavy/strong thunderstorms Wednesday PM

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAY

  • WEDNESDAY (4/5/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm night ahead with lows only in the 70s
  • ALERT DAY: Still on track for multiple rounds of t-storms on Wednesday
  • Drying out and fairly pleasant toward Easter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A warm and muggy night is ahead with not much of a temperature drop with lows generally a few degrees either side of 70. We’ll be watching for a fading area of thunderstorms that will approach western areas well after midnight.

It’s a complex setup on Wednesday that will feature lots of warm and humid air. While thunderstorms and downpours are possible early in the day, the risk goes up during the mid/late afternoon hours into the evening. All severe threats are possible.

An active Wednesday evening is expecting with strong to severe thunderstorms pushing more south and east through midnight. Rain bands may redevelop overnight across central and southern Kentucky. Stay close to the forecast for updates.

Early showers to the southeast of the Parkways will likely take place with a general overcast setup expected elsewhere for Thursday.

Quiet weather is in store for the Easter weekend with some cooler weather briefly arriving early next week. However, a significant warming period may once again take place for the rest of next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Most Read

Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, stealing her dog
The National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that a small tornado touched down near the...
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby County line
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
LMPD arrests 19-year-old in connection to fatal hit-and-run following police pursuit
Colin H. Billups, 20, was charged with one count of illegal possession of a machine gun, a...
Louisville man federally charged with possessing, trafficking machine guns
UDPATE: I-264 West Ramp lanes reopen after semitruck overturns

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Tuesday, April 4, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/4
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby county line
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby county line
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/3