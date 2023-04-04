FORECAST: Strong thunderstorms possible midweek

ALERT DAY

WEDNESDAY (4/5/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Increasing sunshine this afternoon; highs near 80°

ALERT DAY: Wednesday has been flagged for the chance of strong storms

Few showers linger into early Thursday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers, and a few thunderstorms, roll through the region this morning. The afternoon will be much drier with some sunshine and gusty winds. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Skies remain cloudy tonight as lows all fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A fading batch of thunderstorms moves toward the region by early Wednesday morning. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. While the severe threat is conditional, the potential of damaging winds and an isolated tornado remains with the strongest thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. While the thunderstorms fade tomorrow evening, along with our severe threat, some showers may linger overnight. Temperatures fall into the 40s behind the cold front.

The workweek ends with cooler temperatures - highs in the 50s and low 60s on Thursday and Friday. We’ll warm up through the upcoming weekend.

