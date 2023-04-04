Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Strong thunderstorms possible midweek

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, April 04, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAY

  • WEDNESDAY (4/5/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing sunshine this afternoon; highs near 80°
  • ALERT DAY: Wednesday has been flagged for the chance of strong storms
  • Few showers linger into early Thursday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers, and a few thunderstorms, roll through the region this morning. The afternoon will be much drier with some sunshine and gusty winds. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Skies remain cloudy tonight as lows all fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A fading batch of thunderstorms moves toward the region by early Wednesday morning. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. While the severe threat is conditional, the potential of damaging winds and an isolated tornado remains with the strongest thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. While the thunderstorms fade tomorrow evening, along with our severe threat, some showers may linger overnight. Temperatures fall into the 40s behind the cold front.

The workweek ends with cooler temperatures - highs in the 50s and low 60s on Thursday and Friday. We’ll warm up through the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, April 04, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, April 04, 2023

Most Read

Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, stealing her dog
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
LMPD arrests 19-year-old in connection to fatal hit-and-run following police pursuit
The National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that a small tornado touched down near the...
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby County line
UDPATE: I-264 West Ramp lanes reopen after semitruck overturns
Colin H. Billups, 20, was charged with one count of illegal possession of a machine gun, a...
Louisville man federally charged with possessing, trafficking machine guns

Latest News

NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby county line
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby county line
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, April 04, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, April 04, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/3
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
‘I was praying to myself’: Louisville woman escapes death after tree fell on her home