Funeral arrangements set for Ky. teen who died after an injury from a football scrimmage

A southern Kentucky community is preparing to say goodbye to a high school football player who passed away after being injured in a practice game.
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky community is preparing to say goodbye to a high school football player who passed away after being injured in a practice game.

Andrew Dodson died on Monday after an injury in a football scrimmage Friday.

Friends say he will be remembered for his faith and his love of family.

It’s been a very difficult few days for people in the very close night communities in Pulaski County. It’s heartbreaking, and his friends say this is something they never expected, especially with someone so young.

“He was the happiest kid I ever met. He carried great passion with everything he did,” said Nate Unthank, a friend of Dodson’s.

Pulaski County School officials released a statement Tuesday saying that they are encouraging students to speak with youth counselors, leaders and each other in the coming days, and as school starts back next week, they will have them available also.

The Dodson family released a statement on Tuesday”

We are absolutely heartbroken. Andrew was full of life and love. He loved his family, he loved his friends, he loved football, but above all he loved His Savior. This weekend we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and because of Andrew’s faith in Jesus and what He accomplished for all of us on the cross by defeating death through His own death and resurrection we are confident that we will see Andrew again. We want to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

Funeral services for Andrew Dodson will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at the Center for Rural Development, with visitation Thursday at 5:30 and again Friday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

