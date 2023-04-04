Contact Troubleshooters
Jack Harlow to give deposition in trial of bartender’s death at Louisville nightclub

Harlow’s statement will be used in an upcoming jury trial for Ronnie O’Bannon.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville rapper Jack Harlow has been ordered to record a deposition in the trial of his DJ, who is accused of shooting and killing a Louisville bartender back in 2021.

Harlow’s statement will be used in an upcoming jury trial for Ronnie O’Bannon, who was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence for his alleged role in the death of Kasmira Nash at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge on May 1, 2021.

O’Bannon is accused of shooting a weapon inside the club which ended up killing Nash.

His attorneys claimed the shooting was in self-defense, as Nash had physically attacked O’Bannon twice before the shooting.

Nash’s family also filed lawsuits against the nightclub, now known as Zero’s Luxe Lounge, stating employees allowed people with guns to enter without being checked by security.

Attorney’s with Nash’s family stated the club’s negligence led to the shooting and Nash’s death.

Two other individuals were also injured that night and have also filed lawsuits’

O’Bannon’s jury trial is scheduled to take begin on Oct. 17.

