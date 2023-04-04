Kentucky Republicans in Congress react to Trump arraignment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a deeply red state, most Kentucky Congressmen declined to comment on former President Trump’s arraignment Tuesday.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a frequent target of Trump political jabs and insults, remained silent about the prosecution of the former U.S. President.

“For McConnell to just hang back, not look as though he was stabbing an extra knife into Caesar,” UK Political Science Associate Professor Stephen Voss said. “But to go ahead and let the process play out is the wise thing.”

Almost all of Kentucky’s Congressional Delegation went on record a week earlier about the indictment of the former President.

Those who went on record stuck to the familiar Republican talking points.

District 1 Representative James Comer on FOX News criticized the New York DA, saying, “Instead of prosecuting criminals that are committing crimes like carjacking, burglary and thefts, he’s out trying to score political points.”

District 2′s Brett Guthrie tweeted, calling the indictment a “political prosecution” and “a weaponization of the judicial system.”

District 4′s Thomas Massie reacted to claims Trump was indicted for failing to properly report hush payments, by tweeting, “That’s completely bogus.”

District 5′s Hal Rogers was quoted in the Commonwealth Journal calling the case “politically charged” and saying, “it’s unnerving to see a former U.S. President indicted.”

“If Trump goes down in flames, you don’t want to be going down with that ship,” Voss said. “If Trump emerges strong, you don’t want to have tried to dance on his grave before he had been put in it. So, remaining mum and waiting to see what the legal system determines is the wiser course of action.”

Senator Rand Paul offered the strongest comments.

He tweeted about the prosecution’s star witness, referring to Michael Cohen as a “liar.”

A week earlier, Paul also Tweeted, “A Trump indictment would be a disgusting abuse of power. The DA should be put in jail.”

Across the aisle, District 3 Congressman Morgan McGarvey, Kentucky’s only Democrat in Congress, tweeted: “No one is above the law, even a former President.” and “The rich and powerful must be held accountable.”

Like McConnell, Republican Congressman Andy Barr of Lexington also remained silent.

There was no response from his office Tuesday to a request for comment.

