LMPD: Man arrested after 8 kilos of heroin found
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested Sunday after nearly 8 kilos of black tar heroin was found.

According to court documents, Ernesto Marines, 42, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance and importing heroin.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police stopped Marines for a decal on the back glass of his car, failing to signal when he was attempting to leave a parking lot and not being in the lane closes to him while leaving the lot.

Marines did not have a license and told troopers that he was visiting family for a few days.

Law enforcement was given consent to search and a K9 was used and a positive indication was alerted by the dog.

During the vehicle search troopers found a battery in the back of the car. The top of the battery seem to have been glued on.

Troopers removed the top and found what appeared to be large bundles of drugs.

Eight bundles of what appeared to be Heroin were found. The estimated weight was over 10 pounds.

Ernesto Marines told police that he picked up the battery in Eagle Pass and that he suspected there were drugs in it but he was not sure.

