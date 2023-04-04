Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Victim sent to hospital after being punched while sleeping, attacked by dog

Demetrick S. Ellis, 28, of Louisville. Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Demetrick S. Ellis, 28, of Louisville. Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken into custody after Louisville Metro police said he punched a male victim repeatedly and instructed his dog to bite them.

An arrest citation states that Demetrick S. Ellis, 28, of Louisville, attacked the victim while he was sleeping in the house they both reportedly live in. Ellis’ pit bill bit then bit the victim in his arms, legs and head.

Police said that Ellis then tied the victim’s hands together and took him to another home uninvited and placed the victim on a chair. He reportedly said that this is what happens when the attack victim doesn’t listen to him and then he told one of the people in the home to “clean up” the victim’s wounds and bleeding. The arrest citations states that Ellis then kissed the attack victim as well as the feet of the victim who he told to do the cleaning. He also allegedly asked that person what he needed to do to help.

The two people in that home headed to their bedroom and shut the door, but police said that Ellis forced his way in and then kissed their feet and asking for help. They kept telling him to leave and he was reportedly finally forced to leave by another family member.

The attack victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and Ellis was arrested and booked at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

