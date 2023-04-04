Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Bats ready for home opener against Indianapolis

The action is back at Louisville Slugger Field!
By Josh Ninke
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The action is back at Louisville Slugger Field for the home opener!

The Louisville Bats are ready to host the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday starting at 6:35 p.m.

Louisville Bats manager Pat Kelly always looks forward to the home opener.

“You feel like a little kid again, and you know, it’s exciting,” Kelly said. “Spring training can get old. You know, it becomes groundhog day everyday. So, it’s nice to get out, and then once the season starts, you know, opening day is the greatest thing for anybody anyway, so I’m very excited.”

Hot dogs, popcorn, chips, soda, and select draft beer are all $2.

Fans can even score a free magnetic schedule if they’re one of the first 5,000 in attendance.

For more information on tickets and the rest of the season, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, stealing her dog
The National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that a small tornado touched down near the...
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby County line
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
LMPD arrests 19-year-old in connection to fatal hit-and-run following police pursuit
UDPATE: I-264 West Ramp lanes reopen after semitruck overturns
Colin H. Billups, 20, was charged with one count of illegal possession of a machine gun, a...
Louisville man federally charged with possessing, trafficking machine guns

Latest News

The action is back at Louisville Slugger Field!
Louisville Bats ready to for home opener against Indianapolis
The magic of Disney is returning to the KFC Yum! Center in April with Disney on Ice presents...
Disney on Ice coming to Louisville this April
One of the official drinks celebrating the Derby season is being featured by the Kentucky Derby...
Derby Museum celebrates history of mint juleps for Mint Julep Month
New Kentucky Derby event offers up close experience with horses