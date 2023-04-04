Louisville Bats ready for home opener against Indianapolis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The action is back at Louisville Slugger Field for the home opener!

The Louisville Bats are ready to host the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday starting at 6:35 p.m.

Louisville Bats manager Pat Kelly always looks forward to the home opener.

“You feel like a little kid again, and you know, it’s exciting,” Kelly said. “Spring training can get old. You know, it becomes groundhog day everyday. So, it’s nice to get out, and then once the season starts, you know, opening day is the greatest thing for anybody anyway, so I’m very excited.”

Hot dogs, popcorn, chips, soda, and select draft beer are all $2.

Fans can even score a free magnetic schedule if they’re one of the first 5,000 in attendance.

For more information on tickets and the rest of the season, click or tap here.

