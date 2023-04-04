Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville, Indiana join NCAA men’s basketball champion UConn for Empire Classic in NYC

FILE: Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne
FILE: Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville men’s basketball will be joining 2023 NCAA men’s basketball champions UConn along with Indiana and Texas as part of the 2023 Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden.

The event returns to New York City on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, according to a release.

This will be the Cards’ first appearance in the Empire Classic, but the team has had many appearances at Madison Square Garden as former members of the Big East Conference.

The Empire Classic was first played in 1995 benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project. As one of college basketball’s early-season tournaments, the Empire Classic attracts some of the top programs in the sport.

Louisville is 24-18 against other members in the tournament and has an 11-6 run against this season’s national champion, UConn.

Matchups and ticket sales will be announced at a later date. Fans who wish to receive updates can sign up for alerts by clicking or tapping here.

