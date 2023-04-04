Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mammoth Cave National Park to hold litter pickup day for Earth Day

Volunteers will work alongside park staff to help clean the park.
Volunteers will work alongside park staff to help clean the park.(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park will celebrate Earth Day and National Volunteer Week by hosting a volunteer litter pickup on Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Event volunteers will work alongside park staff to pick up litter along roadways, trails, and visitor use areas for a spring clean-up.

To learn more about this Earth Day Event or to sign up with the park, visit volunteer.gov.

Volunteers should meet at the lower open picnic shelter in the main Mammoth Cave picnic area near the visitor center for check-in and orientation at 8 a.m.

Tools and safety gear will be provided by the park, but volunteers should wear sturdy footwear, dress for outdoor weather conditions, and bring their own water and snacks.

The work is weather dependent.

Check the park website for current weather conditions and program updates.

For questions, contact the Volunteer Office by email at MACA_VIP@nps.gov or call 270-758-2141.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, stealing her dog
The National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that a small tornado touched down near the...
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby County line
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
LMPD arrests 19-year-old in connection to fatal hit-and-run following police pursuit
UDPATE: I-264 West Ramp lanes reopen after semitruck overturns
Colin H. Billups, 20, was charged with one count of illegal possession of a machine gun, a...
Louisville man federally charged with possessing, trafficking machine guns

Latest News

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Feeling more like summer this afternoon
Jerry Thomas Hughes, 80, of Frankfort, Ky., was arrested April 1 on wanton endangerment of a...
Man charged with pointing gun at face of deputy
Louisville Bats ready for home opener against Indianapolis
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/4
StormTALK! 4/4