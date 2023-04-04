Man charged with pointing gun at face of deputy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A Franklin County man is facing charges of endangering the life of a deputy sheriff.

Jerry Thomas Hughes, 80, of Frankfort, Ky., was arrested April 1 on wanton endangerment of a police officer and menacing charges.

The arrest report by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says while a deputy was completing a traffic stop on Old Lawrenceburg Road around 8:45 a.m., Hughes pulled up behind the patrol car and flagged the deputy down. The deputy says Hughes wanted to talk about a matter involving himself and another man.

The deputy told Hughes the matter he was describing would be a civil case that needed to be dealt with by the county attorney, the report says Hughes “became annoyed and irritated.” Hughes them reached across his body, grabbed a revolver and pointed it at the face of the deputy.

The deputy was able to draw his own weapon while grabbing the hand in which Hughes was holding his gun. With help of a Frankfort Police Department officer who was providing backup at the scene, Hughes was disarmed and arrested.

Hughes was booked into the Franklin County Regional Jail and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. He was arraigned April 3 and is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on April 11.

