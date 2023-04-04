Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man charged with pointing gun at face of deputy

Jerry Thomas Hughes, 80, of Frankfort, Ky., was arrested April 1 on wanton endangerment of a...
Jerry Thomas Hughes, 80, of Frankfort, Ky., was arrested April 1 on wanton endangerment of a police officer and menacing charges.(Source: Franklin County Regional Jail)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A Franklin County man is facing charges of endangering the life of a deputy sheriff.

Jerry Thomas Hughes, 80, of Frankfort, Ky., was arrested April 1 on wanton endangerment of a police officer and menacing charges.

The arrest report by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says while a deputy was completing a traffic stop on Old Lawrenceburg Road around 8:45 a.m., Hughes pulled up behind the patrol car and flagged the deputy down. The deputy says Hughes wanted to talk about a matter involving himself and another man.

The deputy told Hughes the matter he was describing would be a civil case that needed to be dealt with by the county attorney, the report says Hughes “became annoyed and irritated.” Hughes them reached across his body, grabbed a revolver and pointed it at the face of the deputy.

The deputy was able to draw his own weapon while grabbing the hand in which Hughes was holding his gun. With help of a Frankfort Police Department officer who was providing backup at the scene, Hughes was disarmed and arrested.

Hughes was booked into the Franklin County Regional Jail and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. He was arraigned April 3 and is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on April 11.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, stealing her dog
The National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that a small tornado touched down near the...
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby County line
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
LMPD arrests 19-year-old in connection to fatal hit-and-run following police pursuit
UDPATE: I-264 West Ramp lanes reopen after semitruck overturns
Colin H. Billups, 20, was charged with one count of illegal possession of a machine gun, a...
Louisville man federally charged with possessing, trafficking machine guns

Latest News

Volunteers will work alongside park staff to help clean the park.
Mammoth Cave National Park to hold litter pickup day for Earth Day
He is currently being held in Jackson County Jail
Arrest made in connection to deadly hit-and-run that killed man, injured daughter in southern Indiana
Charles Rodgers, 59, was taken to an out-of-county jail and charged with violation of his bond...
Graves Co. man accused of animal abuse for second time since Oct. 2022
One person has been arrested after a car crash in Lexington.
One arrested after Scott Co. chase ends in crash in Lexington