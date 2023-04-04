New members join 2X Game Changers including U.S. Secret Service Special Agent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three new members have joined the 2X Game Changers team, including a U.S. Secret Service Special Agent.

2X Game Changers welcomed S.A. Rick Nord along with Heaven Bryant, and Nia Griffin.

Nord is a Special Agent and technical staff assistant. He has been with the USSS since 2000 and was initially assigned to the Washington Field Office, a release said.

With his 23 years of service, Nord serves as the supervisor of the KY Cyber Fraud Task Force and is an ambassador for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Bryant will serve as the director of marketing for Game Changers and has a background in early childhood development and education. She will play an integral part in the Planet Savers Nature Based Therapy projects as the program develops.

Griffin accepted the role of a Family and Child Therapist. She is a graduate of the University of Louisville Raymond A. Kent School of Social Work and Family Science, a release said. She will serve as the primary mental health resource for families working with game changers.

