Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New members join 2X Game Changers including U.S. Secret Service Special Agent

(Left) Rick Nord (Center) Nia Griffin (Right) Heaven Bryant
(Left) Rick Nord (Center) Nia Griffin (Right) Heaven Bryant(Chris2X)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three new members have joined the 2X Game Changers team, including a U.S. Secret Service Special Agent.

2X Game Changers welcomed S.A. Rick Nord along with Heaven Bryant, and Nia Griffin.

Nord is a Special Agent and technical staff assistant. He has been with the USSS since 2000 and was initially assigned to the Washington Field Office, a release said.

With his 23 years of service, Nord serves as the supervisor of the KY Cyber Fraud Task Force and is an ambassador for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Bryant will serve as the director of marketing for Game Changers and has a background in early childhood development and education. She will play an integral part in the Planet Savers Nature Based Therapy projects as the program develops.

Griffin accepted the role of a Family and Child Therapist. She is a graduate of the University of Louisville Raymond A. Kent School of Social Work and Family Science, a release said. She will serve as the primary mental health resource for families working with game changers.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, stealing her dog
The National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that a small tornado touched down near the...
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby County line
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
LMPD arrests 19-year-old in connection to fatal hit-and-run following police pursuit
Demetrick S. Ellis, 28, of Louisville. Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Victim sent to hospital after being punched while sleeping, attacked by dog
Colin H. Billups, 20, was charged with one count of illegal possession of a machine gun, a...
Louisville man federally charged with possessing, trafficking machine guns

Latest News

Harlow’s statement will be used in an upcoming jury trial for Ronnie O’Bannon.
Jack Harlow to give deposition in trial of bartender’s death at Louisville nightclub
The historic surrender and criminal court arraignment of former President Donald Trump took...
Kentucky Republicans in Congress react to Trump arraignment
According to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, the barge is carrying approximately...
Salvage crews begin transferring methanol from sunken barge
FILE: Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne
Louisville, Indiana join NCAA men’s basketball champion UConn for Empire Classic in NYC