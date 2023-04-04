Contact Troubleshooters
Officials intercept drugs coming into Metro Corrections; 2 arrested, 2 wanted

(From left to right, top to bottom) Summer Collins, Michelle Maloney, Paul Strong, Joshua Stuckel
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Detectives worked to stop drugs being smuggled into Metro Corrections and have arrested two out of four individuals accused of being involved.

Paul Strong and Joshua Stuckel have been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the jail.

LMDC officials said corrections officers were able to intercept drugs before they were brought inside and distributed.

Detectives believe two other individuals may have cooperated with the alleged suspects, Michelle Maloney and Summer Collins.

LMDC is seeking information that could lead to the arrest of Maloney and Collins, and if anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

