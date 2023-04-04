Contact Troubleshooters
Plan your Derby party with the Kentucky Derby Museum

By Kathleen Ninke
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Planning your party for the Run for the Roses? The Kentucky Derby Museum is here to help.

Katrina Helmer with KDM joined WAVE News Sunrise to show off some of the party-planning items, both budget and luxury, that can help make the day special.

All items are available in KDM’s physical store at the museum at Churchill Downs, or you can shop online. The shipping deadline for Derby arrival is April 30.

