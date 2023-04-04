Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Pulaski Co. couple concerned about lakeside dump site

A Pulaski County couple says someone dumped a truckload of trash near their lakeside home.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Pulaski County couple says someone dumped a truckload of trash near their lakeside home.

Michael Watson says he videotaped someone dumping a huge load of household garbage in the field behind him.

He said the people said they were filling in a sinkhole with, by all appearances, household garbage.

Then, early Tuesday morning, they noticed the dump was set on fire and continued to burn and smolder all day.

The Watsons say they are concerned that the garbage will see runoff into Lake Cumberland, which is near their home.

The Pulaski Solid Waste Coordinator says it is illegal to dump garbage in this manner and says he’s told the couple to contact the county attorney. The Watsons were also told the EPA was contacted about this.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demetrick S. Ellis, 28, of Louisville. Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Victim sent to hospital after being punched while sleeping, attacked by dog
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
The National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that a small tornado touched down near the...
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby County line
A Louisville woman who was sent to the hospital and later died following a crash on Dixie...
Woman killed from crash in Algonquin neighborhood identified
(From left to right, top to bottom) Summer Collins, Michelle Maloney, Paul Strong, Joshua Stuckel
Officials intercept drugs coming into Metro Corrections; 2 arrested, 2 wanted

Latest News

You might not want to fly a drone during Thunder Over Louisville.
No drone zone: Aerial response team cracking down for Thunder Over Louisville
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Catalpa Street.
Man in critical condition, woman seriously injured in Parkland double shooting
Salvage crews begin transferring methanol from sunken barge
Salvage crews begin transferring methanol from sunken barge
Kentucky Republicans in Congress react to Trump arraignment
Kentucky Republicans in Congress react to Trump arraignment
Simmons College receives $2M grant to establish center for racial justice
Simmons College receives $2M grant to establish center for racial justice