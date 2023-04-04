Pulaski Co. couple concerned about lakeside dump site

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Pulaski County couple says someone dumped a truckload of trash near their lakeside home.

Michael Watson says he videotaped someone dumping a huge load of household garbage in the field behind him.

He said the people said they were filling in a sinkhole with, by all appearances, household garbage.

Then, early Tuesday morning, they noticed the dump was set on fire and continued to burn and smolder all day.

The Watsons say they are concerned that the garbage will see runoff into Lake Cumberland, which is near their home.

The Pulaski Solid Waste Coordinator says it is illegal to dump garbage in this manner and says he’s told the couple to contact the county attorney. The Watsons were also told the EPA was contacted about this.

