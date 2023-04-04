Salvage crews begin transferring methanol from sunken barge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Salvage workers clearing two sunken barges from the McAlpine dam moved in a new barge Tuesday to transfer 1,400 tons of methanol from one of the stricken barges.

Once that hazardous chemical is transferred, they can begin the work to remove the two barges stuck against the dam.

A Louisville Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman said more than 1,600 air tests for methanol, as well as water tests at five spots below the dam, have been conducted. None have detected methanol.

The U.S. Coast Guard began investigating the incident last Tuesday when a tow boat with 11 barges struck a stationary object near the Portland Canal. Ten of its barges broke loose, with three ending up against the dam.

The National Transportation Safety Board has investigated 32 cases of tow boats or their barges contacting bridges, dams, and other structures since 2018.

A common factor found in those cases is poor navigation in high river conditions. It is not known if that’s a factor in this crash.

The Coast Guard said it is working with the NTSB on this crash investigation, but would not say anything else about the investigation until it is completed.

A Louisville Emergency Management spokesperson said it could not estimate how long it will take to remove the methanol.

An EPA technical report said an average barge could take between three and 14 hours to load under normal conditions.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.