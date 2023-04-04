‘Significant damage to the house’: 1 person taken to hospital after house fire in Beechmont

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a house fire broke out in the Beechmont neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Louisville Fire Department assistant chief Terence Delaney said calls came in reporting a house fire shortly after 7 p.m.

Crews arrived in two minutes and said flames were coming out of the side and back of the house.

“We initiated an attack on the house and got control of the fire with 26 firefighters in about 20 minutes,” Delaney said in a statement with WAVE News.

Delaney said the fire caused significant damage to the house on the first and second floors. He said the fire started on the first floor and extended to the second floor and then into the attic.

One person was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

Delaney said the fire was caused by cooking.

