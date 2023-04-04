Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Significant damage to the house’: 1 person taken to hospital after house fire in Beechmont

Rutledge Ave
Rutledge Ave(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a house fire broke out in the Beechmont neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Louisville Fire Department assistant chief Terence Delaney said calls came in reporting a house fire shortly after 7 p.m.

Crews arrived in two minutes and said flames were coming out of the side and back of the house.

“We initiated an attack on the house and got control of the fire with 26 firefighters in about 20 minutes,” Delaney said in a statement with WAVE News.

Delaney said the fire caused significant damage to the house on the first and second floors. He said the fire started on the first floor and extended to the second floor and then into the attic.

One person was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

Delaney said the fire was caused by cooking.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials pronounced the man dead on scene.
19-year-old found shot to death inside car in Russell neighborhood identified
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
‘I was praying to myself’: Louisville woman escapes death after tree fell on her home
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South 10th Street and...
Woman dead after being shot inside gas station in Russell neighborhood
Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, stealing her dog

Latest News

(From left to right, top to bottom) Summer Collins, Michelle Maloney, Paul Strong, Joshua Stuckel
Officials intercept drugs coming into Metro Corrections; 2 arrested, 2 wanted
Around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to calls for a shooting in the 2300 block of West Kentucky...
Teenager injured in shooting near Victory Park
The National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that a small tornado touched down near the...
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby county line
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South 10th Street and...
Officials identify woman shot, killed inside Russell neighborhood gas station