Simmons College receives $2M grant to establish center for racial justice

Simmons College of Kentucky
Simmons College of Kentucky(WAVE News)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Simmons College leaders gathered on Tuesday to honor the 55th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s death.

The college received a $2 million grant from the Eula Mae and John Baugh Foundation to establish a new center dedicated to racial justice.

The center will be named the Jesse L. Jackson Sr. Center for Racial Justice at Simmons College of Kentucky (JLJ) after civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson.

Hundreds gathered inside St. Stephen Church to also talk about how the center will play a part in Simmons College ongoing response to the U.S. Department of Justice report on LMPD.

The 90-page report outlines the investigation into Louisville Metro government and the city’s police department.

”The reason why there are disparities is not because of Black nature or Black nurture, but because of the legislature,” Simmons College President Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby said.

Simmons College said the JLI center will work to educate people on social and systemic racism, advocate for just law, and legislate by working to improve public policy.

”The center will bring together scholars, faith leaders and community partners to advocate for the systemic changes necessary to address racial inequality,” Eula Mae and John Baugh Foundation director Callie Langton said.

The Jesse L. Jackson Center for racial justice will be housed inside Simmons college headquarters at Ida B. Wells Hall.

