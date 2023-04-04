Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Teenager injured in shooting near Victory Park

Around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to calls for a shooting in the 2300 block of West Kentucky...
Around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to calls for a shooting in the 2300 block of West Kentucky Street.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage girl was taken to University Hospital after a shooting near Victory Park in the California neighborhood on Monday evening.

Around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to calls for a shooting in the 2300 block of West Kentucky Street, according to LMPD Sgt. Matt Sanders.

A teenage girl was found shot at the location, and officers began to render aid.

Police said the teenager was conscious and alert when she was taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials pronounced the man dead on scene.
19-year-old found shot to death inside car in Russell neighborhood identified
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
‘I was praying to myself’: Louisville woman escapes death after tree fell on her home
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South 10th Street and...
Woman dead after being shot inside gas station in Russell neighborhood
Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, stealing her dog

Latest News

(From left to right, top to bottom) Summer Collins, Michelle Maloney, Paul Strong, Joshua Stuckel
Officials intercept drugs coming into Metro Corrections; 2 arrested, 2 wanted
He is currently being held in Jackson County Jail
Arrest made in connection to deadly hit-and-run that killed man, injured daughter in southern Indiana
The National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that a small tornado touched down near the...
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby county line
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South 10th Street and...
Officials identify woman shot, killed inside Russell neighborhood gas station