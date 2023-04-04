Teenager injured in shooting near Victory Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage girl was taken to University Hospital after a shooting near Victory Park in the California neighborhood on Monday evening.

Around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to calls for a shooting in the 2300 block of West Kentucky Street, according to LMPD Sgt. Matt Sanders.

A teenage girl was found shot at the location, and officers began to render aid.

Police said the teenager was conscious and alert when she was taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

