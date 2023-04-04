Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman killed from crash in Algonquin neighborhood identified

A Louisville woman who was sent to the hospital and later died following a crash on Dixie...
A Louisville woman who was sent to the hospital and later died following a crash on Dixie Highway has been identified.(Source: MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman who was sent to the hospital and later died following a crash on Dixie Highway has been identified.

Tiffanie Fuller, 43, died due to blunt force trauma sustained in the crash at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Bernheim Lane, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning in the 2000 block of Dixie Highway.

Investigation revealed two cars were in a “T-bone” crash with one of the drivers being taken to University Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, later identified as Fuller, died later that afternoon.

LMPD said the Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation with no charges pending.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, stealing her dog
The National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that a small tornado touched down near the...
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby County line
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
LMPD arrests 19-year-old in connection to fatal hit-and-run following police pursuit
Colin H. Billups, 20, was charged with one count of illegal possession of a machine gun, a...
Louisville man federally charged with possessing, trafficking machine guns
UDPATE: I-264 West Ramp lanes reopen after semitruck overturns

Latest News

Demetrick S. Ellis, 28, of Louisville. Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Victim sent to hospital after being punched while sleeping, attacked by dog
Crews at McAlpine Dam to transfer methanol from barge to receiver vessel
Louisville Bats ready for home opener against Indianapolis
The action is back at Louisville Slugger Field!
Louisville Bats ready to for home opener against Indianapolis