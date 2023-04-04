Woman killed from crash in Algonquin neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman who was sent to the hospital and later died following a crash on Dixie Highway has been identified.

Tiffanie Fuller, 43, died due to blunt force trauma sustained in the crash at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Bernheim Lane, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning in the 2000 block of Dixie Highway.

Investigation revealed two cars were in a “T-bone” crash with one of the drivers being taken to University Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, later identified as Fuller, died later that afternoon.

LMPD said the Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation with no charges pending.

