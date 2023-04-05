50 people displaced after apartment complex damaged in storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dispatchers have confirmed multiple people have been displaced following storm damage near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Wednesday night.

The Oaks at St. Andrews apartment complex, located at 6817 Brooklawn Drive, had reports of toppled trees and wind damage caused from evening storms.

MetroSafe confirmed 50 people have been displaced and injuries have been reported.

Red Cross has been called to assist those who have been displaced.

This is a developing story.

