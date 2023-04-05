Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: Severe weather possible this afternoon/evening

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALERT DAY

  • TODAY (4/5/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT
  • WIND ADVISORY until 8 p.m.
  • Drying and warming by the Easter weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early evening thunderstorm risk will fade to the south with general rainfall expected for much of Kentucky to perhaps along the Ohio River in southern Indiana.

Watch for a few cases of high water as a result. Temperatures will cool into the upper 40s.

Thursday looks cloudy with general rain showers lingering across our southern areas. The clouds and cooler wind flow will limit highs to only the middle 50s.

Thursday night will be cloudy and cool, with lows in the 30s and lower 40s. Mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Slowly moderating temperatures behind the cold front will warm us back into the 60s for Friday and Saturday with 70s returning for Easter Sunday. Rain chances are slim to none during this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, March 5, 2023
StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/4
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby county line
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby county line