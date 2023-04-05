ALERT DAY: Severe weather possible this afternoon/evening

ALERT DAY

TODAY (4/5/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT

WIND ADVISORY until 8 p.m.

Drying and warming by the Easter weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early evening thunderstorm risk will fade to the south with general rainfall expected for much of Kentucky to perhaps along the Ohio River in southern Indiana.

Watch for a few cases of high water as a result. Temperatures will cool into the upper 40s.

Thursday looks cloudy with general rain showers lingering across our southern areas. The clouds and cooler wind flow will limit highs to only the middle 50s.

Thursday night will be cloudy and cool, with lows in the 30s and lower 40s. Mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Slowly moderating temperatures behind the cold front will warm us back into the 60s for Friday and Saturday with 70s returning for Easter Sunday. Rain chances are slim to none during this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.