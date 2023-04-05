ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible this afternoon/evening

ALERT DAY

TODAY (4/5/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

ALERT DAY: Severe storms could produce damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes

WIND ADVISORY: 8 AM to 8 PM for entire region

Drying out and pleasant toward Easter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning, however, the main rain chance arrives this afternoon as the cold front gets closer. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening; all severe threats are on the table. Strong to severe thunderstorms push south and east this evening along with the front. Some showers will linger into tomorrow morning.

Rounds of rain showers continue to track through the region Thursday morning, mainly in Kentucky. Temperatures will struggle to rebound into the 50s tomorrow afternoon as clouds remain overhead. Thursday night will be cloudy and cool, with lows in the 30s and lower 40s.

The cooler weather lingers into Friday and Saturday before we warm up next week. Quiet weather is in store for the Easter holiday weekend.

