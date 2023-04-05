ALERT DAY: Tornado Watch in effect through the afternoon

ALERT DAY

TODAY (4/5/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Tornado Watch for northern KY and southern IN (including Louisville) until 5pm

WIND ADVISORY: until 8PM

Drying out and pleasant toward Easter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TORNADO WATCH Until 5PM ET. Monitoring a line of severe t-storms that will approach from the west this afternoon. There will also be the risk for storms to pop in advance of this line. In addition, it will be quite windy with gusts up to 45 mph.

Evening strong/severe t-storms likely which will transition into more of a heavy rain setup for parts of central KY for a few hours---then easing to just spotty showers overnight. Rounds of rain showers continue to track through the region Thursday morning, mainly in Kentucky.

Temperatures will struggle to rebound into the 50s tomorrow afternoon as clouds remain overhead. Thursday night will be cloudy and cool, with lows in the 30s and lower 40s.

The cooler weather lingers into Friday and Saturday before we warm up next week. Quiet weather is in store for the Easter holiday weekend.

