Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ALERT DAY: Tornado Watch in effect through the afternoon

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAY

  • TODAY (4/5/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Tornado Watch for northern KY and southern IN (including Louisville) until 5pm
  • WIND ADVISORY: until 8PM
  • Drying out and pleasant toward Easter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TORNADO WATCH Until 5PM ET. Monitoring a line of severe t-storms that will approach from the west this afternoon. There will also be the risk for storms to pop in advance of this line. In addition, it will be quite windy with gusts up to 45 mph.

Evening strong/severe t-storms likely which will transition into more of a heavy rain setup for parts of central KY for a few hours---then easing to just spotty showers overnight. Rounds of rain showers continue to track through the region Thursday morning, mainly in Kentucky.

Temperatures will struggle to rebound into the 50s tomorrow afternoon as clouds remain overhead. Thursday night will be cloudy and cool, with lows in the 30s and lower 40s.

The cooler weather lingers into Friday and Saturday before we warm up next week. Quiet weather is in store for the Easter holiday weekend.

o

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, March 5, 2023

Most Read

Demetrick S. Ellis, 28, of Louisville. Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Victim sent to hospital after being punched while sleeping, attacked by dog
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
The National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that a small tornado touched down near the...
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby County line
A Louisville woman who was sent to the hospital and later died following a crash on Dixie...
Woman killed from crash in Algonquin neighborhood identified
(From left to right, top to bottom) Summer Collins, Michelle Maloney, Paul Strong, Joshua Stuckel
Officials intercept drugs coming into Metro Corrections; 2 arrested, 2 wanted

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, March 5, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/4
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby county line
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby county line
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/3