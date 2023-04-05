Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect want him moved to new jail

Richard Allen’s conditions described by attorneys as “akin to those of a prisoner of war.”
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The attorneys for the man accused in the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017 want their client moved to a new prison immediately.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, Richard Allen’s attorneys filed a motion making that request.

Allen has been held at the Westville Correctional Facility since November 2022. His attorneys described Allen’s conditions as “akin to those of a prisoner of war.”

Among their complaints are:

  • Allen’s cell being too cramped (6 feet by 10 feet in size)
  • Him sleeping on a pad on a concrete floor
  • Only allowed to shower one to two times per week
  • Required to wear the same clothes, including underwear, for days that are soiled, stained, tattered and torn
  • No opportunity for Allen to visit his wife or family members in the past five months
  • The electronic tablet he uses to call family members is monitored by prison officials and the cost of the calls are being borne by Allen and his family
  • Allen is afforded very little recreational time
  • Information Allen’s attorneys provided to him to review as part of his defense on March 24 are yet to be provided to him, as of April 3.
  • It is difficult for his attorneys to meet with him given his segregation and isolation, which keeps him from being able to assist in his defense.

During a meeting on Monday, his attorneys claimed Allen seemed to be suffering from memory loss and an overall inability to communicate rationally with his attorneys and family members.

Allen’s attorneys also submitted images meant to show his “condition is deteriorating rapidly.”

Richard Allen's attorneys shared photos of him before (left) and after (right) his arrest.
Richard Allen's attorneys shared photos of him before (left) and after (right) his arrest.(Staff)

As a result, Allen’s attorneys asked for him to be moved to the Cass County Jail or a facility near his lawyers and his family.

Allen’s next hearing is set for June 15 and is expected to also cover whether he can be released on bond.

