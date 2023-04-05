Contact Troubleshooters
Dogs rescued after falling 60 feet into cave

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two hunting dogs were rescued in Rockcastle County after taking a steep fall Monday night.

Brodhead Fire Department and Mount Vernon Fire Department responded to a call for an animal rescue on Maple Grove Road around 10:30 p.m.

Officials said the dogs had fallen approximately 60 feet into a cave.

Rope rescue technicians from both departments worked together to safely lower a rescuer into the cave and retrieve both dogs.

Luckily, both dogs were reunited with their owners.

