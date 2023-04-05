Fatalities, injuries reported after tornado hits parts of Bollinger County

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning tornado has caused deaths, injuries and widespread damage in Bollinger County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), there are multiple fatalities and injuries after a tornado touched down just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

At this time, the number of deaths and injuries is not known.

MSHP said the tornado touched down in the area of Highway 34 near Grassy to north of Marble Hill on Highway 51.

There is a large debris field.

Damage appears to be extensive.

Crews are conducting searches in the debris to make sure everyone is accounted for.

According to Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham, there is structure damage and road blockage in the Glenallen and Grassy area.

First responders and law enforcement, including MSHP, are on the scene.

Sheriff Graham is urging everyone to avoid the area and he will provide more information.

A command center is set up at Woodland High School in Marble Hill.

Shortly after the storm passed, there was a strong smell of gas in the area of Highway ZZ and Highway 34 in Glenallen.

MSHP said there were reports of a natural gas leak at the M and G substation. Crews have been able fix the issue.

Debris from a structure could also be seen on Highway M near Diana’s Boarding in Scopus.

Debris could be seen covering parts of Highway M in Scopus, Mo. after a tornado was reported in the area early Wednesday morning, April 5. (Source: Matiss Vitols Vitolins)

Hundreds of customers are also without power.

Between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m., a tornado warning was issued for Bollinger County and trained spotter reported seeing a tornado on the ground shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.