Judge grants LG&E seizure of land through Bernheim Forest for natural gas pipeline

CLERMONT, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County judge has ruled for Louisville Gas & Electric in a long-running court case to install a natural gas pipeline that would run through Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest.

Judge Rodney Burress of Bullitt Circuit Court ruled on Mar. 31 that LG&E is authorized to seize a portion of land that goes through Bernheim’s Cedar Grove wildlife corridor for the pipeline.

LG&E previously said the new pipeline would benefit residents of Bullitt County, as the county currently operates on a single gas pipeline.

If that pipeline were to go out, LG&E said thousands of customers could be without heat.

Bernheim filed a complaint in 2019 against LG&E, saying they were denied due process and did not get proper regulatory certificates.

Documents state at the time, LG&E had easements for nine of the 12 proposed miles for the new Bullitt County pipeline, but Bernheim was the holdout.

Bernheim argued that the pipeline could damage the ecosystem as well as some of the habitats and endangered species within the park.

The land where the pipeline would be built is being used for research of rare and endangered species of plants and animals.

In court documents, Burress stated LG&E satisfied all requirements to exercise “eminent domain” over the property and grant access to start constructing the pipeline.

“While Bernheim alleges that there are alternate routes which could have been selected, this court does not find one iota of evidence to support any claim of bad faith or abuse of discretion by LG&E in the selection of its route,” Burress said in his judgment.

LG&E said its next steps following the judgment is to finalize property rights and permit approvals for the pipeline.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the proceeding and look forward to continuing this much needed project, which was approved by the KPSC in 2017,” LG&E said in a statement. “This project will enhance reliability for current customers in the area and expand capacity to support the energy needs of this quickly growing region.”

WAVE News has reached out to Bernheim Forest for comment.

Read the full judgment below:

