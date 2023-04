Kentucky boat owners advised to renew registration beginning April 3

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises boat title owners that motorboat registration requests will be accommodated at all County Clerk offices starting April 3.

Annual registration renewals are typically accepted beginning March 1, but additional time is necessary to allow the decal vendor to reprint and deliver tags required to complete the registration process. Current registrations do not expire until April 30.

“When our shipment came in March, we quickly realized, clerk’s offices across the state, that there was an issue with the ink. It wasn’t quite sticking to the decals like it should,” said Deputy Clerk with the Warren County Clerk’s Office, Kari Kunkel.

“We want boat owners who opt to renew early aware of the temporary delay to honor their time and avoid an unnecessary trip,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “We expect to have new decals available at County Clerk offices well ahead of the April 30 registration expiration for owners to update their tags and continue enjoying the open water.”

Every motorboat registered in Kentucky must display a valid, unexpired tag. Kunkel says the renewal process will still remain the same.

“You either have to come in our office, or you can mail those in. Unfortunately, as of right now, there’s no online option to renew those online. But just we’re open 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday,” Kunkel said.

The boat’s unique registration number and boat number are printed on certificates of registration at County Clerk Offices and the tags are then peeled and placed on each side of the boat.

Due to a label defect, a reprint is necessary to ensure durability once exposed to water.

New shipments will be delivered to each County Clerk Office.

Last year, more than 187,000 decals were issued by county clerks.

