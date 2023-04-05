Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Science Center raffles tickets for Kentucky Oaks, Derby box seats

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Horse racing fans now have more chances to see the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby in person thanks to the Kentucky Science Center and Churchill Downs.

The Kentucky Science Center is hosting a Bet on Science raffle for box seats for the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby during its ThunderBlast event on April 22, according to a release.

Raffle tickets are $100 each for the chance to win box seats for six to this year’s Oaks or Derby events. The science center said winners will receive a reserved, all-inclusive box with access to off-site parking at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center.

Proceeds for the raffle will benefit the Kentucky Science Center’s Annual Fund for Science, supporting exhibit updates and science demonstrations.

“I’m so grateful to Churchill Downs for their long history of philanthropic support to non-profits across the city,” Kentucky Science Center CEO Mike Norman said in a release. “This partnership, which will help to support our science education and workforce development efforts, is just the latest example of their impact. What an amazing opportunity this will be for a lucky winner to experience an iconic Louisville event while supporting our Do Science work across the region.”

Tickets can be purchased through this website. Only 500 chances will be sold for each raffle.

KSC said winners will be drawn at 5:30 p.m. on April 22. Winners do not need to be present at the ThunderBlast event to win.

For more information on KSC’s ThunderBlast event, click or tap here.

