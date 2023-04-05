Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville City FC hosting Lexington SC in new professional soccer rivalry

(WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new professional soccer rivalry in Kentucky.

Louisville City Football Club and Lexington Sporting Club will meet for the first time as part of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Kickoff is set for Wednesday 7 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville’s Butchertown neighborhood.

This is the Lexington SC game ever as the team begins its inaugural season competing in USL League One. Louisville City FC currently has a 2-2 record in the USL Championship.

For more information LouCity tickets, click or tap here.

