Louisville man accused of entering home uninvited, robbing victims inside

Eddie Trotter, 44, was charged with first degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a...
Eddie Trotter, 44, was charged with first degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police arrested a Louisville man in connection to a robbery in early March in a Highview neighborhood home.

Eddie Trotter, 44, was charged with first degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to an arrest report.

On March 11, Trotter and a second suspect, Anthony J. Bell, entered a home on the 8700 block of Denise Drive while uninvited. Police said Trotter had a handgun at the time he entered the home.

Victims at the home were inside playing cards when the two suspects held them at gunpoint demanding cash. Police said the suspects also took a firearm from one of the victims.

In total, police said Trotter and Bell took a total of $1,000 in addition to a Smith & Wesson M&P by force.

Video surveillance was captured at the home of Trotter and Bell arriving and leaving from the location in a vehicle that was driven by Trotter.

Trotter’s identity was confirmed through the video evidence and gathered photos, including Trotter’s state-issued ID.

Bell later admitted to detectives his and Trotter’s involvement in the incident in a mirandized statement.

In court on Wednesday, Trotter’s bond was set at $50,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 13.

