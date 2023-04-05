Louisville Slugger Museum unveils Bat Vault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory has unveiled its first gallery renovation in nearly 15 years just in time for spring break.

The highlight is the new setup for the Bat Vault. The gallery has doubled in size, now being 638 square-feet.

Guests can step inside and check out more than 3,000 original bat models designed by some of baseball’s most legendary player.

The vault is known as the Fort Knox of baseball bats.

“It’s the most important part of our history,” Hillerich and Bradsby Co. Board Chairman Jack Hillerich said. “I mean this bat vault exists because we didn’t have any other way to make a ball player’s bat except pull out his model and go to a lathe and do it by hand. Then we put the model back, and when he wanted some more we had to pull out that model.”

Some of the models on display are more than a century old.

The Bat Vault experience is now included with general admission to the Slugger Museum. Up until now, guests could only see the vault during a VIP experience.

As part of the celebration, members of the Hillerich family were at the museum on Wednesday signing mini bats.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.