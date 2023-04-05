Lt. Gov. Coleman announces $10.6 million in funding for Hardin County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County is receiving more than $10.6 million in funding.

The money will go toward helping career and technical education, cleaner water projects, law enforcement, nonprofit organizations, and tourism.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman made the announcement on Wednesday.

“When we invest in our communities and in our people, we set ourselves up for success,” Coleman said. “As a rural Kentuckian, it’s exciting to see opportunity coming to every corner of the commonwealth.”

The information below is on how much each program is receiving:

Early College and Career Center Funding - $2,032,200

Cleaner Water Program - $6,724,558

Law Enforcement Protection Program - $77,148.90

Nonprofit Assistance Fund - $1,016,059

Tourism Marketing Funding - $464,831

For more on how the money is being used within the programs, click or tap here.

