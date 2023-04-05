Contact Troubleshooters
Man in critical condition, woman seriously injured in Parkland double shooting

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Catalpa Street.
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Catalpa Street.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A double shooting in the Parkland neighborhood sent two people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville Metro spokesman Sergeant Matt Sanders said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Catalpa Street.

Officers arrived and found a man and a woman shot. Sanders said the man was shot multiple times. He was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The woman was also found with multiple gunshot wounds. Sanders said her injuries are serious, but she is expected to survive.

Police said they believe the man is in his mid-twenties and the woman in her mid-thirties.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to utilize either our anonymous tip line (574-LMPD) or our online crime tip portal.

