Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man wanted on warrants adds more charges after running from police

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff's Department
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff's Department(Bell County Sheriff's Department)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man already wanted on charges for other crimes added some more this week when police say he tried to run from them.

It happened Tuesday on U.S. 119 just outside of Pineville in Bell County.

One sheriff’s deputy was on routine patrol when he spotted a man on an ATV traveling on the shoulder of the highway. The deputy recognized the suspect, identified as Ricky Adkins, 47, of Pineville. We’re told he already had warrants out for his arrest.

When the deputy turned to make a traffic stop, Adkins took off on the ATV at a high rate of speed.

The chase finally ended near the former Bell County bus garage parking lot when the suspect got stuck between a fence and a building.

Police said Adkins hopped off the ATV and ran toward the Cumberland River before jumping in.

Deputies said after a short time in the river, he gave up and was taken into custody.

When police searched the ATV, they found a syringe.

Adkins was charged with ATV violations, fleeing or evading police both on the ATV and on foot, wanton endangerment of a police officer, reckless driving and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

He was also served with the outstanding warrants of being a persistent felony offender, trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana and failure to appear for a court hearing.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demetrick S. Ellis, 28, of Louisville. Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Victim sent to hospital after being punched while sleeping, attacked by dog
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Tornado Watch in effect through the afternoon
The National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that a small tornado touched down near the...
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby County line
A Louisville woman who was sent to the hospital and later died following a crash on Dixie...
Woman killed from crash in Algonquin neighborhood identified

Latest News

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after tornado hits parts of Bollinger County
Lt. Gov. Coleman announces $10.6 million in funding for Hardin County
Murray State University’s College of Education and Human Services has announced that a nearly...
Nearly $3M grant awarded to Murray State University’s College of Education and Human Services
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Tornado Watch in effect through the afternoon
Bernheim Forest joins fight against LG&E pipeline plan in Bullitt County
Judge grants LG&E seizure of land through Bernheim Forest for natural gas pipeline