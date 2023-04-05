No drone zone: Aerial response team cracking down for Thunder Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Thunder Over Louisville approaches, Oldham County Aerial Response Team wants to remind everyone that the event is strictly a no-drone zone.

Last year was the first year counter-drone technology was used at Thunder Over Louisville, and now the Aerial Team gears up for year two.

The Aerial Response Team has a lot of tools at their disposal that they use for hazmat situations, water rescues, or finding a missing person.

This means they can find people flying a drone in a place where it shouldn’t be during Thunder.

“During Thunder of Louisville, there’s a TFR that’s set up, which is a temporary flight restriction,” Assistant chief pilot Justin Hillard said. “Imagine a bubble over downtown Louisville from the river all the way to the airport. It’s to protect all the air show aircraft.”

The team’s job is to detect and intercept any drones that are in the TFR during Thunder.

“What we do is we have some sensors that will be set up on the Indiana and Kentucky side,” Hillard said. “Those sensors go onto a cloud service to a map, and we can actually see the location of the remote controller of the drone and the drone itself.”

If they see a drone flying where it shouldn’t be, they’ll relay that information to the air boss, who will send it to the local authorities.

“They will actually go out to the location and ask the person to land,” Hilliard said.

Hilliard said last year, 33 drones enter the no-fly zone, and seven of them actually flew into the fireworks.

If someone is caught, the drone could be taken away and the person responsible can get a search warrant to get the data from it.

“You could be charged actually for flying over people,” Hilliard said. “With that, you could be charged $1,000 to $11,000 per person that you fly over. So you could imagine the spectators down at Thunder Over Louisville, you probably don’t want to end up with that bill.”

If someone were to cause an aircraft to deviate, there could be potential federal prison time.

The Aerial Response Team will be surveying the area from a command center.

“We’ve got a system set up that has the sensors on both sides of the river,” Hilliard said. “It’ll actually show us the location of where the pilot is, where the drone took off from, and where the drone is in real time as that drone is moving around.”

Last year’s air box was over the river, just west of the 2nd Street Bridge. They don’t have the exact coordinates for this year yet, but it’s right inside the TFR.

“[The TFR] encompasses almost downtown Louisville, Clarksville, and a little of New Albany,” Hilliard said.

Hilliard said a week before Thunder, people can go tfr.faa.gov, or you can use the “Before You Fly” app to see when the TFR goes into effect.

