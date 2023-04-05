NWS: Preliminary EF-1 tornado touches down in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early preliminary reports from the National Weather Service state an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Newburg area of Louisville during Wednesday night’s storms.

NWS said the tornado touched down close to Bishop Lane near the Kroger Distribution Center and that survey was ongoing at this time.

Maximum wind gusts during Wednesday night’s storms are being reported at around 79 miles per hour.

There have been multiple reports of wind damage in Jefferson County, including power lines being blown down on Fern Valley Road, a semi overturned due to high winds on the Gene Snyder Freeway and multiple residents displaced due to damage at an apartment complex near Pleasure Ridge Park.

Additional reports from the NWS are expected as more damage is surveyed.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.