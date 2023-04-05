Semi overturned on I-265 South due to high winds
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A semi overturned on on I-265 South near Dixie Highway on Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Offices responded to the call around 5 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
Officials said it appears that high winds in the area caused the driver of the semi to lose control and strike a guardrail causing the empty trailer to overturn.
The driver was not injured in the incident, Mitchell said.
