Semi overturned on I-265 South due to high winds

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A semi overturned on on I-265 South near Dixie Highway on Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Offices responded to the call around 5 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Officials said it appears that high winds in the area caused the driver of the semi to lose control and strike a guardrail causing the empty trailer to overturn.

The driver was not injured in the incident, Mitchell said.

