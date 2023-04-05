Semi overturned on I-265 South due to high winds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A semi overturned on on I-265 South near Dixie Highway on Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Offices responded to the call around 5 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Officials said it appears that high winds in the area caused the driver of the semi to lose control and strike a guardrail causing the empty trailer to overturn.

The driver was not injured in the incident, Mitchell said.

