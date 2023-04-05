Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Planning a summer vacation? Don’t forget to take a buddy!

Southwest Airlines is bringing back its Companion Pass promotion that allows travelers to designate one person to fly with them for free.

To qualify, a member of Southwest’s frequent flyer program needs to register for the promotion.

The passenger then has to purchase a ticket by Wednesday night for a flight scheduled before May 24.

Once that’s done, the companion pass will be added to the account.

The buddy pass will work on as many flights as they want between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, stealing her dog
The National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that a small tornado touched down near the...
NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down near Jefferson/Shelby County line
Demetrick S. Ellis, 28, of Louisville. Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Victim sent to hospital after being punched while sleeping, attacked by dog
Police are looking for a maroon Dodge Challenger with left front end damage.
LMPD arrests 19-year-old in connection to fatal hit-and-run following police pursuit
Colin H. Billups, 20, was charged with one count of illegal possession of a machine gun, a...
Louisville man federally charged with possessing, trafficking machine guns

Latest News

You might not want to fly a drone during Thunder Over Louisville.
No drone zone: Aerial response team cracking down for Thunder Over Louisville
FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only...
Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Severe storms including hail, tornadoes hit Midwest, South
Areas of North Dakota and Minnesota are forecast to get between eight and 20 inches of snow as...
Storms move into Fargo, North Dakota