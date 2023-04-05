Thousands without power due to severe weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are thousands of LG&E-KU customers without power due to the severe weather on Wednesday.

There are over 18,816 customers without power as of the writing of this article, according to the LG&E-KU outage map.

17,715 of those outages are in Jefferson County, 103 are in Bullitt County and less than five in Hardin, Oldham and Meade Counties.

