Voting early in 2023 begins in Indiana

(WAVE 3 News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Voting early in 2023 has officially begun in Indiana.

Absentee-in-person, absentee-by-mail, or the use of a travel board are ways that Hoosiers can vote early. There are additional options available for Hoosiers with print disabilities.

Local polling places will also be accepting ballots from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. A valid photo ID is needed to vote.

For more information on voting early in Indiana, consider these state government resources:

Indiana Disability Rights: ‘How to Vote Early in Indiana’

Office of the Secretary of State: ‘Absentee Voting’

Office of the Secretary of State: ‘Indiana Voter’s Bill of Rights’

