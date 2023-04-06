110 mph winds hit PRP apartments during Wednesday tornadoes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A tornado hit the Oaks apartment complex in Pleasure Ridge Park Wednesday evening.

One resident was hospitalized and 50 residents were displaced.

On Thursday, residents complained of being unable to retrieve their belongings.

“We don’t have nothing,” Kendra Dixon said. “And they made us all hurry up and come out of the house. We cannot go in and get anything. And it’s caving because you can see it’s starting to drop at the top. It’s going to cave in, so they don’t want us in there because it’s going to fall. They only let us get our animals out, that’s it.”

National Weather Service survey teams confirmed the apartments were hit by an EF1 tornado with 110 mph winds.

Denise Allen was at home with her 2 small children at the time.

“We were sitting in there, we saw the lights flicker, then boom,” Allen said. “3 minutes tops, but it was the worst 3 minutes ever. It was the worst 3 minutes ever.”

Large trees fell, smashing cars in the parking lot.

Bricks peeled off the side of Allen’s building.

Winds were so strong the roof of a neighboring building lifted off and landed in nearby woods.

Allen’s oldest daughter, Mia Shakur, was on the phone with her as it happened.

“So when I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ my heart dropped because it could have been like, my last day talking to my mom,” Shakur said. “Could have been the last time I ever see my brothers and sisters. It was just real scary and I was just nervous. Because like, you never really know.”

