2 Indiana couples killed in small plane crash off Florida coast

2 Indiana couples killed in small plane crash off Florida coast
2 Indiana couples killed in small plane crash off Florida coast(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WNDU) - Two couples from central Indiana were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night off of the coast of western Florida.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, the victims were Jeff (64) and Patty (68) Lumpkin of Fishers and Rick (60) and Bethe (57) Beaver of Noblesville.

Police and fire personnel in Venice, Fla., were called just before 9:40 p.m. to the Venice Fishing Pier. Officials say the crash happened about a half-mile from the pier in the Gulf of Mexico. Several witnesses saw the crash and called 911.

WTHR reports the single engine plane crashed soon after takeoff from Venice Municipal Airport as it was heading back to St. Petersburg, Fla. The couples had flown to Venice earlier that day to have dinner with friends.

Venice Fire Rescue says the bodies of Jeff and Rick were recovered Wednesday evening, while the bodies of Patty and Bethe were recovered Thursday morning.

Currently, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators are working to learn more on what might have caused the crash. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records show Lumpkin owned a Piper Cherokee Lance, which can accommodate up to seven people.

According to data collected by the NTSB, there have been 29 accidents at the Venice Municipal Airport since 2004, nine of which involved fatalities.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Man wanted on federal warrant arrested in Cape Girardeau Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Ruch
A man wanted on a federal warrant led deputies on a chase in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, March 27.

Weather

FORECAST: Warming up through Easter weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tawana Andrew
We’ll keep upper-level clouds overhead throughout the day as temperatures rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

National

5 dead, multiple injured after EF2 tornado in Bollinger Co., Mo.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marsha Heller and Heartland News
Preliminary information from the National Weather Service survey team shows what looks like high-end EF2 tornado damage in the Glenallen, Mo. area.

Top Story

Tree expert explains frequency of trees falling during severe weather

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Marresa Burke
In less than a month, two severe storm systems knocked over numerous trees throughout Louisville.

Louisville Metro

Progress continues to be made at McAlpine Dam incident

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Quenton Robertson
Further progress was made on Wednesday to stabilize the methanol barge, but work was forced to stop twice because of the weather.

Latest News

Local

LMPD searching for missing 10-year-old Kahyla Bailey

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Quenton Robertson
Bailey has been missing from her home in the 2100 block of St. Louis Avenue since late Thursday afternoon

Kentucky

NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Candice Hare and Brian Planalp
‘If I offended anybody, I apologize.’

Thunder Over Louisville

Thunder Over Louisville announces theme for merchandise

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Quenton Robertson
It will be a day full of aerial displays, drone shows, dazzling fireworks and plenty of merchandise to help those who go remember the occasion.

News

Louisville man walking his dog killed by falling tree during storms

Updated: 16 hours ago
A 30-year-old man who was killed during Wednesday night’s storms in Louisville has been identified.

Indiana

Kosciusko Co. poultry farm donates over 10,000 eggs to Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Their donation is part of a larger cause run by egg farmers across the country to donate 5.5. million eggs to food insecure families this year.

News

Tree expert explains frequency of trees falling during severe weather

Updated: 16 hours ago
In less than a month, two severe storm systems knocked over numerous trees throughout Louisville.