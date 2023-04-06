Contact Troubleshooters
3 confirmed EF-1 tornadoes, 1 preliminary EF-1 tornado touch down in WAVE Country

Early preliminary reports from the National Weather Service state an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Newburg area of Louisville.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: The tornado count in Jefferson County is now at three, according to the National Weather Service.

In Louisville, the Watterson Park and Newberg areas had confirmed EF-1 tornados touch down there. There is a preliminary report of an EF-1 tornado that ripped through the Pleasure Ridge Park area.

An EF-1 tornado was also confirmed in Meade County off Joe Prather Highway and Cedar Line Road near Brandenburg.

NWS is still surveying all of the damage as of Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early preliminary reports from the National Weather Service state an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Newburg area of Louisville during Wednesday night’s storms.

NWS said the tornado touched down close to Bishop Lane and that survey was ongoing at this time.

Officials believe one person has died from the storms in the Dixie Highway area in southern Louisville.

Maximum wind gusts during Wednesday night’s storms are being reported at around 79 miles per hour.

There have been multiple reports of wind damage in Jefferson County, including power lines being blown down on Fern Valley Road, a semi overturned due to high winds on the Gene Snyder Freeway and multiple residents displaced due to damage at an apartment complex near Pleasure Ridge Park.

Additional reports from the NWS are expected as more damage is surveyed.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

