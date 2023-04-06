4 confirmed EF-1 tornadoes touch down in Jefferson, Meade counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The tornado count in Jefferson County from Wednesday night storms is now at three, according to the National Weather Service, with a fourth being reported in Meade County.

The Watterson Park and Newberg areas had confirmed EF-1 tornados touch down in those areas, with another EF-1 tornado also being confirmed by NWS that ripped through the Pleasure Ridge Park area.

NWS also confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Meade County off Joe Prather Highway and Cedar Line Road near Brandenburg.

Officials have confirmed one man has died near the Valley Station neighborhood after high winds caused a tree to fall on him while walking his dog.

Maximum wind gusts during Wednesday night’s storms are being reported at around 110 miles per hour.

There have been multiple reports of wind damage in Jefferson County, including power lines being blown down on Fern Valley Road, a semi overturned due to high winds on the Gene Snyder Freeway and multiple residents displaced due to damage at an apartment complex near Pleasure Ridge Park.

Additional reports from the NWS are expected as more damage is surveyed.

This is a developing story.

