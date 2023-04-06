Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Armed and dangerous’ murder suspect on the loose

According to KSP, troopers were called late Wednesday night after a man was found dead inside a home on Fox Lane in Jamestown.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - State police say they are on the lookout for a murder suspect.

According to KSP, troopers were called late Wednesday night after a man was found dead inside a home on Fox Lane in Jamestown.

KSP says the victim, identified as 22-year-old Charles Maynard, had been shot to death by his brother, 18-year-old Lee Maynard.

We’re told authorities are now looking for Lee Maynard for an arrest warrant on a murder charge. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored sweatshirt and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information in regards to Lee Maynard’s whereabouts should contact KSP Post 15 in Columbia at (270)-384-4796 or their hotline at (800)-222-5555.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in the Louisville area.
NWS: Preliminary EF-1 tornado touches down in Louisville; 1 person believed dead
The Louisville skyline as seen from Jeffersonville on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Cloudy, damp and cool afternoon
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
The Oaks at St. Andrews apartment complex, located at 6817 Brooklawn Drive, had reports of...
50 people displaced after apartment complex damaged in storm
Eddie Trotter, 44, was charged with first degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a...
Louisville man accused of entering home uninvited, robbing victims inside

Latest News

The Louisville skyline as seen from Jeffersonville on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Cloudy, damp and cool afternoon
The fire was reported at the Fairington Apartments of Clarksville on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Woman sent to hospital after Clarksville apartment complex catches fire
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
Victims identified after EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/6
StormTALK! 4/6