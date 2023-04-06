FORECAST: Clouds will be stubborn to leave town

WEATHER HEADLINES

Spotty areas of drizzle/light showers mainly south of Louisville tonight

Drier and warming by the Easter Weekend

70s & 80s for much of next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Remaining cloudy Thursday night with still some drizzle for southern areas. With such a thick cloud deck, temperatures will move very little through the night.

The cloud deck will raise on Friday, ending the rain chance. However, it will likely block out much of the sun, so temperatures will have some gradual improvement with highs a degree or two either side of 60.

Friday night’s forecast features continued cloudy skies. Expect lows in the 30s and low 40s. Decreasing clouds and warmer.

The Easter holiday weekend dry and comfortable. Expect highs in the 60s on Saturday and reaching 70 or higher for Sunday!

