FORECAST: Clouds will be stubborn to leave town

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Spotty areas of drizzle/light showers mainly south of Louisville tonight
  • Drier and warming by the Easter Weekend
  • 70s & 80s for much of next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Remaining cloudy Thursday night with still some drizzle for southern areas. With such a thick cloud deck, temperatures will move very little through the night.

The cloud deck will raise on Friday, ending the rain chance. However, it will likely block out much of the sun, so temperatures will have some gradual improvement with highs a degree or two either side of 60.

Friday night’s forecast features continued cloudy skies. Expect lows in the 30s and low 40s. Decreasing clouds and warmer.

The Easter holiday weekend dry and comfortable. Expect highs in the 60s on Saturday and reaching 70 or higher for Sunday!

