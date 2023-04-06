FORECAST: Cloudy, damp and cool afternoon

ALERT DAY

TODAY (4/5/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Light rain showers/drizzle through the afternoon

EASTER: Dry with highs near 70°

Warming trend expected next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overcast and cool setup through the afternoon with general light rain or steady drizzle continuing for most of our area. Temperatures will struggle to even get out the 40s for most areas.

Remaining cloud tonight with still some drizzle for southern areas. With such a thick cloud deck, temperatures will move very little through the night. Drier air will slowly take over through the day to at least cut down on the coverage of light rain/drizzle but it will likely not be enough to break apart the clouds. Expect overcast conditions with some slight improvement on temperatures.

Friday night’s forecast features continued cloudy skies. Expect lows in the 30s and low 40s.

High temperatures rise through the 60s this weekend. The warming trend continues next week with highs eventually reaching the 80s.

