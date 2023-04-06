Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Cloudy, damp and cool afternoon

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAY

  • TODAY (4/5/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Light rain showers/drizzle through the afternoon
  • EASTER: Dry with highs near 70°
  • Warming trend expected next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overcast and cool setup through the afternoon with general light rain or steady drizzle continuing for most of our area. Temperatures will struggle to even get out the 40s for most areas.

Remaining cloud tonight with still some drizzle for southern areas. With such a thick cloud deck, temperatures will move very little through the night. Drier air will slowly take over through the day to at least cut down on the coverage of light rain/drizzle but it will likely not be enough to break apart the clouds. Expect overcast conditions with some slight improvement on temperatures.

Friday night’s forecast features continued cloudy skies. Expect lows in the 30s and low 40s.

High temperatures rise through the 60s this weekend. The warming trend continues next week with highs eventually reaching the 80s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, March 6, 2023

Most Read

Storm damage in the Louisville area.
NWS: Preliminary EF-1 tornado touches down in Louisville; 1 person believed dead
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
The Oaks at St. Andrews apartment complex, located at 6817 Brooklawn Drive, had reports of...
50 people displaced after apartment complex damaged in storm
Eddie Trotter, 44, was charged with first degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a...
Louisville man accused of entering home uninvited, robbing victims inside

Latest News

For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/6
Thousands without power due to severe weather
The Oaks at St. Andrews apartment complex, located at 6817 Brooklawn Drive, had reports of...
50 people displaced after apartment complex damaged in storm
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, March 6, 2023